Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's one thing to have an idea. It's something totally different to see that idea come to reality.

That's really challenging if you don't have the tools or resources to get the job done.

As FOX8's Katie Nordeen tells us Mixxer in downtown Winston-Salem set out to change that, and, with the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation, it is!