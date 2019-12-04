× Liberty man accused of sexually assaulting child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Liberty man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child in Alamance County, the sheriff’s office reports.

In October, the sheriff’s office launched an investigation after a girl reported that she was sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, detectives reportedly established probably caused and charged Daniel Eli Beitzel, 33, of Liberty, with felony indecent liberties with a child.

Liberty police also charged him in a separate sexual assault investigation involving the same victim.

Beitzel received a $60,000 secured bond.