Keeping older drivers safe on the road

Last year, nearly 300 drivers killed on North Carolina roads were over the age of 65.

As you get older, your vision changes and reflexes slow. Also, some medications can affect your ability to drive.

State troopers recommend older drivers formulate a driving plan with family and friends by letting them know when you'll be on the road, where you're going, and how you plan to get there.

No one wants to give up the car keys, but if you know you are having difficulty driving, it is best not to drive.

Be prepared to find an alternate method of transportation such as family and friends, senior services or public transportation.