Graham man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, raping woman over 70 years old

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man faces charges after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman over 70 years old, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office on a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Detectives believe the assault happened in Alamance County earlier in 2019.

Denver Ray Ham Sr., 57, of Graham, has been charged with felony second degree rape, felony second degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Deputies say Ham was already on the North Carolina Sex Offenders Registry in connection with an unrelated case.

His bond was set at $200,000.