Former teacher accused of having sexual relations with son’s teenage friend for more than a year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager that lasted more than a year, WEAR reports.

Susan Weddle, 40, is charged with sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

State attorney Bill Eddins told WEAR Weddle faces up to 35 years in prison.

The victim said he met Weddle through her son, who was a friend of his.

He told law enforcement Weddle was his only sexual partner and he believed he loved her.

Eddins said this isn’t the first time Weddle has been investigated for similar allegations, but during that investigation, they were unable to determine if a crime had been committed.