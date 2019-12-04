House Judiciary Committee to hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing at 10 a.m.

Crash on I-40 west in Winston-Salem leaves 2 people trapped in vehicle

Posted 12:03 pm, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, December 4, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 40 west in Winston-Salem left two people trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, WSFD shared video of the scene and reported that a vehicle crashed and rolled on I-40 west between Burke Mill Road and Ebert Road.

Fire crews were able to rescue the two people trapped inside and get them help from Forsyth County EMS, WSFD reported at 11:46 a.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.