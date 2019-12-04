Crash on I-40 west in Winston-Salem leaves 2 people trapped in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 40 west in Winston-Salem left two people trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, WSFD shared video of the scene and reported that a vehicle crashed and rolled on I-40 west between Burke Mill Road and Ebert Road.

Fire crews were able to rescue the two people trapped inside and get them help from Forsyth County EMS, WSFD reported at 11:46 a.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries.