Couple buys baby bouncer at Goodwill, finds semi-automatic rifle inside

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A couple shopping for a baby shower gift thought they got a great deal on a baby bouncer for only $10, only to find out there was something unexpected inside the box, WOFL reports.

Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez bought what she thought was a Baby Einstein baby bouncer in an unopened box from a Goodwill.

When the father-to-be opened the gift on Sunday, it turned out there was a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle inside.

Alvarez-Rodriguez posted photos of the unexpected gift on social media.

“Total shock for us,” she told WOFL. “But also hilarious and just glad it came into safe hands with all of our husbands being military.”

The Crestview Police Department is investigating the incident and has possession of the rifle.