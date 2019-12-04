House Judiciary Committee to hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing at 10 a.m.

Considering CBD oil for your pets? Here’s what you need to know

December 4, 2019
The popularity of CBD oil has become a big trend for man — and man’s best friend.

“CBD oil is great for pets in the sense that they get the same aches and pains that we do,” said Teisha Connor of Hemp XR in Greensboro, where you can find products that can purportedly alleviate an array of ailments from pain relief to anxiety and depression.

Unfortunately, the interest in CBD oil is surging before testing is complete.

Dr. Harvey Goho of Skeet Club Animal Hospital said, “There's research being done, but right now we cannot say that it is good or bad for any particular illness or disease.  We don't know the safety of it, we don't know the dosages of it and we don't know what manufacturers may or may not be good.”

Is CBD oil something you are considering for your furbaby?

That’s today’s Project Pet.

