20-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Officers came to the 2200 block of Apache Street at 6:30 p.m. after a reported assault.

At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.