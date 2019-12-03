Work continues on downtown Greensboro hotels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Right now, there are three hotel projects currently in the works in downtown Greensboro.

The president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated said the Westin Hotel, which will be on Elm Street and back into Davie Street, is stalled because crews found wiring and possibly another building underneath the ground. There is no timeline for when this will be resolved, but crews are working on it.

Over on McGee Street, crews are working on the Hampton Inn and Suites. The president of DGI says it was delayed because there weren’t enough workers. It is now expected to open in May or June.

The Carroll Companies is planning on the third new hotel diagonal to the new Hyatt Place hotel. The developer is working with the City of Greensboro on the property, which will include a parking deck. Right now, there is no timeline for the project.

Madison Carroll, the chief of staff at The Carroll Companies, said the company is thrilled about how things are going over at the Hyatt Place. Guests began staying there in March. The grand opening of the hotel was in June.

“To date, we’ve had over 15,000 guests here in the hotel which we are very, very proud of,” Carroll said.

Some business owners in downtown Greensboro say they’ve already seen an impact from the hotel opening.

“I’ve seen quite a few people from the Hyatt,” said Jaime Hall, the owner of Aspen Boutique. “During the Junior Olympics and Folk Fest, people from the Hyatt came over.”

Shop and restaurant owners are looking forward to even more foot traffic when the other projects are complete.

“Lunch is good and we have a lot of offices and things like that but we need more people that are downtown for a while that will stay,” said Easa Hanhan, the co-owner of Jerusalem Market.