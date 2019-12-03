Woman, teen shot during NC home invasion at a birthday party

Posted 11:00 am, December 3, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

LUMBERTON, N.C. – A woman and teenager were shot in a home invasion Monday night in Lumberton during a birthday party, WMBF reported.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Carthage Road at around 7 p.m. after witnesses say four armed men entered the home during the party and began shooting.

A woman and a 16-year-old boy were found shot multiple times.

The two victims were airlifted to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.