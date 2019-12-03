× Woman, teen shot during NC home invasion at a birthday party

LUMBERTON, N.C. – A woman and teenager were shot in a home invasion Monday night in Lumberton during a birthday party, WMBF reported.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Carthage Road at around 7 p.m. after witnesses say four armed men entered the home during the party and began shooting.

A woman and a 16-year-old boy were found shot multiple times.

The two victims were airlifted to local hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.