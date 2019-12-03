Veteran gets surprise holiday home makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- A Florida veteran got a surprise for Christmas this year, WSVN reports.

Robert Delgado, a Vietnam veteran, has been battling health issues and he had no plans for Christmas.

When Robert Delgado left home Monday, he had no idea his house will be wrapped up with holiday cheer when he returned.

"There's no words, you know. It's very emotional," Delgado said.

The volunteers turned out and spent hours transforming Delgado's home for the holidays.

And by Monday evening, they had created a South Florida style winter wonderland.

"I think the best thing about the holidays is the giving back, right," said Mariela Quintanilla with the FPL. "So we hope that he sees how thankful we are to him for serving our country and protecting our country."

Delgado and his wife, Ofelia, say their kids aren't going to be home for Christmas, but they were able FaceTime.

"My kids cannot be here this Christmas, so we weren't planning anything. And he is feeling very bad, so this is just a beautiful gift"

But now thanks to FPLvolunteers from Miami High, the Delgado's are definitely in the Christmas spirit. and they say it's a shining example of what the season is really about.