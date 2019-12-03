In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a french fry shortage that could come following a weak potato harvest, Apple which could change up how it releases new iPhones and toy sales which could see a slump this year.
US could face a french fry shortage after weak potato harvest, Apple could change up iPhone release strategy and more
Apple launches its new streaming service today, African swine fever could kill a quarter of world’s pigs and more
Twitter plans to ban all political ads, AT&T to cut costs for entry-level unlimited plans and more
Walmart warns of dish soap shortage, Best Buy to roll out free next-day delivery and more
McDonald’s is using AI to learn your order, Apple unveils more expensive AirPods and more
Coal remains main source of global energy, Ford launches presales for electric Mustang and more
Electronics are your best bet on Black Friday, Christmas ham could cost more this year and more
Chick-fil-A launches new dine-in mobile ordering, Ford announces largest electric vehicle charging network in US and more
Black Friday is a bad time to go Christmas tree shopping, Bird rolling out new idea to encourage helmets on electric scooters and more
Sears and Kmart kick off Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving, higher ticket costs did not stop Disney tourism and more
Hobby Lobby making moves into old Toys ‘R’ Us locations, study ranks PTI among priciest airfares and more
AMC becomes first movie theater chain to announce streaming service, Chick-fil-A to sponsor Charlotte Hornets and more
A flaw in iOS 13 can expose your contact details, even though Apple was alerted about the problem in July
NC teachers make about 20% less than average NC worker, Bahamas tourism could suffer for years and more