US could face a french fry shortage after weak potato harvest, Apple could change up iPhone release strategy and more

Posted 6:57 am, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a french fry shortage that could come following a weak potato harvest, Apple which could change up how it releases new iPhones and toy sales which could see a slump this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.