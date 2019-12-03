× Troopers looking for SUV after hit-and-run crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle after a hit-and-run crash in Alamance County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road at Coble Mill Road around 4 p.m.

A silver Dodge Durango, believed to be a 2003 model, hit another car and drove off. The Durango was last seen headed south on N.C. 49.

The people in the vehicle the Durango hit were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe the Durango has front-end damage with a missing bumper.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call *HP (*47) or 911.