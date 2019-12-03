Survivor of UNC Charlotte shooting announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was surviving the deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that gave Drew Pescaro the final push to pop the question.

Drew Pescaro is one of the four students who were shot in April and survived. Two students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, were killed.

Pescaro says he remembers what was running through his head after he was shot.

“While I was laying on the floor, I was like, ‘I’ve been with this girl for 6 years and now I’m never going to get the chance to marry her,'” he told WTVD.

Soon, however, he will.

Pescaro posted to Instagram and Twitter announcing the good news.

“From being dumped by her in Middle School to being engaged to her as of tonight. Put my picture next to the definition of Dedication in the dictionary,” he wrote on Instagram.

Both his tweet and Instagram post gained more than 1,100 likes each.

Insta saw it first but… ITS OFFICIAL! 6 years in the making❤️ pic.twitter.com/pApS91eXwj — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) November 30, 2019