Student, officer injured in shooting at Wisconsin high school, police say; state’s second shooting at school in 2 days

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- A high school in Wisconsin is on lockdown Tuesday and a student and officer are both injured following an officer-involved shooting, police say, WITI reports.

A student with a weapon reportedly confronted a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School and both were taken to a local hospital.

Students are being evacuated taken to Perry Tipler Middle School as they evacuate.

Parents and students may reunite at Tipler if they have identification on them.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.

This is the second shooting at a high school in Wisconsin in two days.

An officer on Monday shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school classroom in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, is in stable condition, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.