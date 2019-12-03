Robert is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Athletic, intelligent and independent, Robert is looking for a family to help him reach his dreams.

"I like the fun parts of life," he said. "Sports, laughter, joy. I am creative. I like to stand out. Especially the language, the way you say things.

He's always looking for a new way to express himself and show who he is.

"Different types of styles, when it comes to wearing clothes," he said. "I mix the old school and new together, and my hair always has got to be different color. I got to set my own type of trend, you know. That is me."

He said he intends to continue with varsity wrestling and varsity basketball and hopes to play basketball professionally someday.

"So far, every year, I played point guard," Robert said. "Wresting, I've wrestled since 7th grade every year, pretty much. Undefeated seasons."

Robert also has a sister, Adrianna.

"She means a lot to me," he said. "I am just there. That is the type of brother I want to be, and I don`t want anything to happen to her, you know. I love her a lot."