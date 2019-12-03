× No penalty issued to High Point nail salon after worker butchers deer

HIGH POINT, N.C. — No penalty will be issued to a High Point nail salon after a nail technician butchered a deer in the salon, according to the NC Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners.

At the time the deer was butchered, Diamond Nails on North Centennial Street was reportedly closed and the last customer was checking out.

The salon clock in the reception area where the picture was taken shows that the time was 8:05 p.m.and the salon closes at 8 p.m., the NCBCAE says.

No penalty was issued to the salon because the NCBCAE says the board does not have any regulations that address dead wildlife.

"Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer!" said Morgan Taylor, the student who posted the picture to Facebook.

Diamond Nails has a 96 sanitation grade.