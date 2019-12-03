× Newborn tests positive for meth in SC, mother charged

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — A mother in Union County, South Carolina told officials she used meth three days before giving birth and is facing child neglect charges, WHNS reports.

Jessica Gill, 38, is charged with child neglect and exposing a child to methamphetamine.

A baby girl was born Nov. 8 and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a reported.

Deputies were told about the infant and say Gill also tested positive for the narcotic.

Gill reportedly told a case agent that she had used meth three days before her daughter was born.

The infant was born facing withdrawal symptoms and had to stay in the hospital, deputies say.