Penny is our Pet of the Week!

Penny came to the shelter as a stray in August and is a low-key girl who is a big snuggler.

She goes on many outings and loves everyone.

Penny does best with small, low-key dogs and is fully vetted, spayed and has a microchip.

If you would like to give Penny a loving home, contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3400, where you can name your own price for this sweet loving dog.