Man dies following Waffle House shooting, police say

Posted 1:38 pm, December 3, 2019, by
BERKELEY, Mo. -- A man died after he was shot inside a Waffle House in Missouri overnight, KMOV reports.

Police from Berkeley and St. Louis County arrived at the scene after the shooting.

The shooter was possibly outside the restaurant when the fatal shot was fired, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Reports suggest the restaurant's windows were shot out.

Police are still investigating.

Waffle House is expected to re-open Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

