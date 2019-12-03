Kamala Harris poised to withdraw from 2020 presidential race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video accompanied a previous article on Kamala Harris's campaign.

Sen. Kamala Harris is poised to withdraw her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day.

She announced her candidacy in January 2019.

In a brief video from her campaign that was released on social media Monday morning at the same time she appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America," Harris called on her supporters to join with her to "claim our future."

"Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren't just words. They're the values we as Americans cherish. And they're all on the line now," Harris said in the video, teasing her official kickoff in her birthplace of Oakland next Sunday.

"The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values," the Democratic California senator said. "That's why I'm running for president of the United States. "I'm running to lift those voices, to bring our voices together."

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a public appearance in Greensboro at Smith High School to campaign in August.

She talked to voters about what she calls the "3 a.m. agenda,": the problems that are keeping Americans up at night.

Harris is a U.S. senator from California and is the second African-American woman to be elected into the senate.

"And so fight we will. And fight we must, knowing this is a fight that is born out of optimism," Senator Harris said. "This is a fight that is born out of knowing and believing and having faith in what can be unburdened by what has been."

She also was the keynote speaker at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People's 84th founders' day banquet.