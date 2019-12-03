Guilford County Parks Department to propose fee increase in areas, cuts in others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Representatives from the Guilford County Parks Department will propose a slight fee increase for certain usage of county parks at this Thursday’s county commissioners meeting.

Park representatives explained that the fee increase is the first for many areas in five years and will act as a way to stay “competitive.”

In the proposal, there is room to increase the fee to swim from $4 to $5.

Along with a $1 increase, there is a plan to make a positive adjustment to a discount for families who wish to buy “family seasonal passes” to swim at the pool.

There will also be a small increase for people who want to hold events at county parks.

There will be a $15 uptick to have security at an event, a $25 increase for a podium and microphone and a hike if you want to have alcohol severed at your event.

With these adjusted fees, the county could add around $37,000 to its revenue. That is a 3.8 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

While they look to increase fees in some areas, there are plans to cut fees for fishing at all of the county parks with the exception of Southwest Park.

If passed, people who want to fish will only have to handle the state fishing license fee.

Park representatives explained that since the state took over the cost of stocking ponds, the county no longer has to raise those funds.

Southwest Park is exempted because it is a marina built by the county that they operate. People who want to fish there will still have to pay a fee.

When asked about the potential to use that revenue to make improvements in other places, a GCPD representative stated that it will go to maintenance at the seven parks that the county operates.

Along with maintenance, the GCPD will look to move discussions and plans along for potential projects such as adding new trails partnering with other organizations.

The plan will be presented at the Guilford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday evening.

If approved, it will go into effect Jan. 1.