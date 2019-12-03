Gossip Room Dessert Company puts a sweet spin on your classic food truck, and it’s based in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — You can find a wide variety of food trucks at many events that will fill you up with just about any kind of meal. But one has a different look, and some different things on the menu that really have people talking.

Brad Jones tells us more about the sweet ideas from Gossip Room Dessert Company that are Made in North Carolina.

To find out more about where the Gossip Room dessert trailer will be, check their schedule on the "Gossip Room Dessert Company" Facebook and Instagram.