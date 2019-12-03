Davidson County Transportation System ridership increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Ridership is up for the Davidson County Transportation System.

There's been a 40% to 50% increase over 2018, according to Richard Jones, the transportation manager.

"We are seeing new riders all of the time," Jones said. "We are averaging over 800 riders a day. Last year, we were averaging 400."

Jones explained why the system added another route in Lexington.

"Over the last several years, we've been looking at the city where our market share would be," Jones said.

This year, the new blue route carried passengers to popular shopping locations and the medical center.

Jones pointed to other positive signs on more established routes.

"Anything from going to the doctor to grocery stores, shopping. A lot go to work in Thomasville," Jones said.

Seven buses cover Davidson County as well as Lexington and Thomasville.

The 28-foot buses rack up a lot of miles and replacements are now needed. Two buses were replaced earlier this year. Jones said more will be replaced very soon.

"We will have three buses we will order this year for delivery next year," Jones said. "So we will have brand new buses."

Local, county, state and federal funds support the Davidson County Transportation System. Riding the bus is free.