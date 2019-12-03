× Carolina Panthers part ways with head coach Ron Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera, the team announced on their official website Tuesday.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach, the team said.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” owner David Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera was named the head coach of the Panthers in 2011. He had a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason record. He guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

The Panthers have struggled in recent seasons, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2018. To this point in 2019, the team is 5-7 and has lost four straight.