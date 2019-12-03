× Bruce Davis, former 3-term Guilford County commissioner, running for 6th district of US House

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Bruce Davis, a former 3-term Guilford County Commissioner, is reportedly running for the 6th district of the US House.

Davis, a High Point native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and served three terms on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

He is also President and Founder of Kid Appeal Learning Center, which is touted as a five-star child care center in High Point.

He previously ran for mayor in High Point and lost to Mayor Jay Wagner.

Kathy Manning also announced she is running to represent North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, a newly-redrawn area including all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.

Manning ran against Ted Budd in 2018, before lines were redrawn, to represent the state’s then-13th Congressional District. This district included part of Guilford and Rowan counties, as well as all of Iredell and Davidson counties.\