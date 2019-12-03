Black Powder Smokehouse’s slow-cooked meats become fast sellers in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — One of the newest restaurants in the Piedmont is all about the smoke!

Black Powder Smokehouse opened on Main Street in Jamestown in early November.

Since the day it opened, owners say they have sold out of their signature meats every day by early afternoon.

They slow cook a variety of meats over wood including pork barbecue, turkey, chicken, ribs, sausage and, the most popular, brisket.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste, and she discovered this new restaurant brings a historic building in Jamestown back to life.