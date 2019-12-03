× Bicyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Rockingham County on Tuesday evening, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sharp Road and Gold Hill Road.

A 50-year-old man on a bicycle was headed down Sharp Road and a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed south on Gold Hill Road.

The bicycle and the Tahoe collided at the intersection.

Troopers said the bicyclist did not have brakes and was unable to stop in time.

No charges are pending against the driver of the Tahoe.

36.336349 -79.902819