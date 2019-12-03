5 people in Surry County arrested, charged after deputies find drugs, stolen property in home

Photo Gallery
DOBSON, N.C. — Five people in Surry County were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs and stolen property in a Dobson home, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Nov. 15, officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on 139 Vance Street in Dobson.
During the search, illegal drugs were seized along with multiple items from a previous breaking and entering.
Matthew Ryan Erickson, 28, of Dobson, Rebecca Marie Dryer, 36, of Dobson, Justin Lee George, 28, of Mount Airy, Amanda Leigh Stager, 31, of Mount Airy, and Jacquez Malecke Green, 21, of Mount Airy, were arrested and charged.
Erickson was given a $120,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- one count of felony breaking and entering
- one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of stolen property
- two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
- two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
- two counts of felony safecracking
- one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense
- one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of burglary tools,
- one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule III controlled substance
- one count of misdemeanor injury to real property
Dryer was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- one count of felony breaking and entering
- one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of stolen property
- two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
- two counts of felony safecracking
- one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of burglary tools
- one count of misdemeanor injury to real property
George was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- one count of felony breaking and entering
- one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of stolen property
- two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
- two counts of felony safecracking
- one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of burglary tools
- one count of misdemeanor injury to real property
Stager was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:
- one count of felony breaking and entering
- one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of stolen property
- two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
- two counts of felony safecracking
- one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- one count of felony possession of burglary tools
- one count of misdemeanor injury to real property
Green was charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has not been served with outstanding criminal processes, the release says.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies say other charges are being considered.