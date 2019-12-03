5 people in Surry County arrested, charged after deputies find drugs, stolen property in home

DOBSON, N.C. — Five people in Surry County were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs and stolen property in a Dobson home, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Nov. 15, officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on 139 Vance Street in Dobson.

During the search, illegal drugs were seized along with multiple items from a previous breaking and entering.

Matthew Ryan Erickson, 28, of Dobson, Rebecca Marie Dryer, 36, of Dobson, Justin Lee George, 28, of Mount Airy, Amanda Leigh Stager, 31, of Mount Airy, and Jacquez Malecke Green, 21, of Mount Airy, were arrested and charged.

Erickson was given a $120,000 bond and faces the following charges:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of stolen property

two counts of felony larceny of a firearm

two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

two counts of felony safecracking

one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of burglary tools,

one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule II controlled substance

one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule III controlled substance

one count of misdemeanor injury to real property

Dryer was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of stolen property

two counts of felony larceny of a firearm

two counts of felony safecracking

one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of burglary tools

one count of misdemeanor injury to real property

George was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of stolen property

two counts of felony larceny of a firearm

two counts of felony safecracking

one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of burglary tools

one count of misdemeanor injury to real property

Stager was given a $100,000 bond and faces the following charges:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of stolen property

two counts of felony larceny of a firearm

two counts of felony safecracking

one count of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

one count of felony possession of burglary tools

one count of misdemeanor injury to real property

Green was charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has not been served with outstanding criminal processes, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say other charges are being considered.