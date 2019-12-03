× 3 young people arrested in Winston-Salem after chase through Forsyth County; 1 suspect still wanted

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County chase ended with three young people arrested in Winston-Salem and one suspect still at-large, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, deputies asked Winston-Salem police to help with a chase as it crossed into city limits.

A deputy had been pursuing four suspects possibly connected to a string of Forsyth County break-ins.

Police were able to help until more deputies got to the scene.

The suspect vehicle stopped on the 1500 block of South Hawthorne Road where the suspects got out and tried to run.

The sheriff’s office shut down the block while law enforcement searched the area. The road has since reopened.

Deputies have apprehended three juveniles, leaving only one suspect still wanted.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the arrested suspects and is asking for the community’s help in identifying the fourth suspect.

No one has been injured and no property damage was reported following the chase.

Anyone who might know the fourth suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112. Any questions or concerns about the chase or investigation should be directed to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.