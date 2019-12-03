26-year-old man missing from NC coast since ‘before Hurricane Dorian,’ sheriff’s office reports

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A man disappeared around the time of Hurricane Dorian, and now, months later, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out to find him.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that 26-year-old Dreyton Jones was last seen “before Hurricane Dorian,” which made landfall on Sept. 6, in the area of a Lowe’s Home Improvement in Shallotte.

Jones was reported missing on Monday. It is unclear why he was reported missing so long after last being seen.

The sheriff’s office offered no word on whether his disappearance could be tied to the storm.

Jones is described as a white man standing at about 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown, wavy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777 or Detective Reece at 664-4116.