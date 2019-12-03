× 2 men arrested after security finds them allegedly sexually assaulting woman at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A pair of men are facing charges after officers allegedly found them sexually assaulting a woman at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit, WBTV reports.

On Sunday, Broadway at the Beach security learned a woman had gone missing.

When they found her, the document says, Kenneth Simmons, 35, and Sean Swisher, 23, were on top of her and sexually assaulting her outside.

The men reportedly told officers they knew she was highly-intoxicated. They also said they had given her cocaine.

“The victim reported that she was so intoxicated that she ‘blacked out’ and did not remember what happened,” the affidavit states, according to WBTV. “She never consented to sexual activities with anyone.”

Both men were charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.