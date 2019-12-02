Truck driver reunited with lost cat after separated by more than 1,400 miles

FAIRPOINT, N.Y. — Thanks to a microchip, a truck driver finally found his long lost cat after they were separated by 1,400 miles, according to the Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

Matthew B. and Ashes are thick as thieves. The two have traveled all across the country in the cab of Matthew’s tractor-trailer.

In July, a pit stop in Springfield, Ohio, however, led to heartbreak.

Ashes managed to get out of the truck while it was parked at a Love’s truck stop and, spooked, disappeared into the brush.

Matthew searched all around the stop, trying to find his friend, but, after a while, he had to make the hard choice to get back on the road.

He never stopped thinking about Ashes. Matthew told the humane society that he rearranged his routes several times just to return to the Love’s stop to continue the search.

Several months later, Kimberly T. was on the road with a friend, moving from the West Coast back to Rochester, New York, when her path brought her to the very same truck stop.

It was 13 degrees out when she spotted a thin, gray cat. He was cold, emaciated and looking for help.

“He was trying to not put his feet down on the ground, it was so cold,” said Kimberly.

The two looked around for someone who may have lost their pet before finishing the trip to Rochester with Ashes — or as they called him, Smokey — at their side. Kimberly says “Smokey” cuddled in her lap the whole way.

As soon as they got to Lollypop Farm, the admissions team scanned for a microchip. Lo and behind, they discovered that Ashes had an owner — 1,465 miles away at a Texas address.

After rearranging his driving schedule, Matthew made it to Rochester about a week and a half later.

Several long months since that heartbreaking day, the traveling buddies were back together.

“I had been thinking about Ashes every day,” said Matthew. “… It’s my Christmas miracle.”

With a brand new nametag, collar and harness, courtesy of Lollypop Farm, Matthew and Ashes hit the road on Nov. 25.

“It’s that microchip – without it, I wouldn’t have ever gotten him back,” said Matthew. “If you love your pet, you just have to chip them. The women that found him saved his life, but the microchip brought him home.”