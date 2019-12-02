Police surprise boy with cruiser on his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. -- A boy in Michigan got a surprise when local police gave him a special present for his fifth birthday, WDIV reports.

Zeke Campbell loves the police. he already has his own Sterling Heights police uniform and visits the station whenever he can.

"Zeke's kind of a celebrity at the station when he comes in with mom and dad," said Chief Dale Dwojakowski "He wants to say hi to the police officers. The guys love him. And then we found out it was his birthday coming up, so we put the call out to say if anyone wanted to chip in for a birthday present for Zeke."

And everybody did.

The big surprise was Zeke's very own police cruiser.

"The car is an exact replica of our police cars," Dwojakowski said.

Zeke's police curser has AM-FM radio and an mp3 player.

"He has said many times that he wants to be a police officer because he said 'I want to help people, but I also want to arrest them for breaking speed limits.'" So that is like the biggest thing. He has always wanted to be a police officer," said Sara Campbell, his mother said.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said it is ready for Zeke to sign up to join the force as soon as he's old enough.

"You just ask for one little thing and then all of a sudden before you know it, it is like 'hey' we are going to do this," Campbell said. "It has just made our world, but I know it has completely really has made our son's world."