Pig spotted wandering around East Irving Park neighborhood in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro say a pig has been wandering around the East Irving Park neighborhood for the last few days.

“It was definitely there,” Jody White said.

White says she saw the small black pig near a creek off Golden Gate Drive Tuesday.

“It looked fine,” White said. “It was just having a good time and just sort of wandered away.”

Another person shared a picture of the animal on the Nextdoor app.

“I’d be surprised if more people hadn’t seen it because it was not trying to hide,” White said. “It was just walking around like it owned the place.”

Right now, people are not sure if it is a pet or a wild animal.

“It did look like a pet pig,” White said. “It didn’t look dirty or muddy.”

FOX8 spoke with an employee at Triad Wildlife Experts and Animal Removal who says the company has received roughly 10 calls about pigs in the last few months. He believes more boars are starting to come to this area.

If that’s what the pig spotted is, the company recommends you not approach it. The feral animals tend to be a bit feisty and like to create a mess in people’s yards.

“If there are dangerous feral pigs wandering around, I certainly hope they get caught,” White said. “It’s pretty dangerous for kids and pets.”

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, wild boars go places where there is food and they won’t be bothered. The commission recommends people stay away from the animal and call (866) 318-2401 for guidance on how to handle any situation.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Animal Control says it hasn't had any pig calls dispatched in the last few days.

FOX8 does not know of anyone who has claimed the animal.