Man arrested, charged with assault with deadly weapon on government official after police pursuit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man has been arrested and charged following a police pursuit in Winston-Salem Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Trayvon Dayshawn Bryan, 30, of Winston-Salem is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest.

His bond is set at $5,000.

Winston-Salem officers and members of the US Marshalls Service were at the BP on 2700 Peters Creek Parkway, looking for a wanted person.

The suspect was a passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder that rammed a police vehicle and then fled the area.

Police pursued the Pathfinder and the release says they went through the following areas:

Brewer Road

Old Salisbury Road

Ardmore Road

Clemmonsville Road

Griffith Road

Hanes Mall Blvd.

Interstate 40 Eastbound

Police say the passenger was wanted in connection to a shooting in the city.

Thomasville police officers later found the damaged Pathfinder used in the pursuit near Guilford Street and Memorial Park Drive. “We got some information from Winston about the tag being from Maryland and the damage being on it. So the officer checked the vehicle, located the damage on the passenger side, actually found a little bit of narcotics outside the vehicle and we actually did confirm with the Winston-Salem police department that it was the vehicle involved in the chase," said Chief Mark Kattner.

A short time later, the suspects were found in another vehicle and arrested outside of the city limits, the release says.

People living nearby in Thomasville watched as officers processed the vehicle, and swept the area with a K9.

They told FOX8 they were relieved to know the suspects didn't stay in the area long.

"It shocks me more than anything because this part of town you don’t really see things like," said Reco Cockrane. "People just do their shopping and everyday life up through here. You don’t normally see anything like that, so I was shocked more than anything.”

No citizens or officers were injured.