Local candidates announce campaigns as filing begins for 2020 elections

Candidates began filing for 2020 elections Monday just hours before a panel of judges announced newly-drawn congressional maps will be used in upcoming races.

“Greensboro has been sliced and diced into different districts, so I think it’s good that we have Greensboro, High Point Winston-Salem, the Triad in one district I think it’s a district that makes sense,” said Kathy Manning, who announced Monday she will run for North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

The redrawn district will include all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.

Manning will run for the seat held by Republican incumbent Representative Mark Walker. He released a statement Monday following the judges’ ruling:

“I ran for Congress on the promise of people over politics. That promise will not be overridden by hasty judicial action or the calculations of others. From the pulpit to the halls of Congress, I have always sought the counsel of others as I strive towards service. This is no different. Filing will remain open until December 20th and I feel no pressure to rush a decision,” Walker wrote.

Manning told FOX8 she believes her values are more aligned with those living in the 6th district. She said if elected, she would prioritize access to education and healthcare.

“I think we need to consider allowing people to buy into Medicare earlier--at age 50 maybe 55--and I think we need a government that’s going to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to bring down the cost of prescription drugs,” Manning said.

Former State Senator Cal Cunningham also announced Monday he hoped to take US Senator Thom Tillis’ seat in 2020.

Cunningham visited Bennett College in Greensboro to host a roundtable with students and greeted supporters in his home city of Lexington on Monday afternoon.

He discussed reducing the cost of higher education, and the importance of access to early education programs like Smart Start in North Carolina.

If elected, he said he would work to take on corruption in Washington.

“And shortly behind that, we need to focus on healthcare and its cost. We need to make sure it’s affordable for North Carolinians. Investing in education is a passion of mine, and investing in an economy that’s fair where everybody knows the dignity of a good job,” Cunningham said.

Campaign staff released the following statement on behalf of Senator Tillis:

“No matter which one of our impeachment obsessed challengers wins the Democratic primary in March, they are both already backing radical, liberal policies that will disqualify them in the general election. Whether it be Cal Cunningham’s support of sanctuary cities or his refusal to rule out providing taxpayer-funded health care to illegal immigrants, or Erica Smith’s embrace of Medicare for All and decriminalizing border crossings, the socialist and open border positions of the Democratic field are out of step with North Carolinians. Senator Tillis, on the other hand, will continue to work with President Trump to move the state forward, and we are confident that he will be reelected next November.”

“We know his record. He’s shown us who he is, and part of the reason he’s going to spend time attacking me is because he doesn’t have a record to run on on his own,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also faces State Senator Erica Smith in the Democratic primary March 3, 2020.

Candidate filing ends Dec. 20.