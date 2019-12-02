× Lexington man arrested, charged with felony insurance fraud involving burned jeep

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested and charged with felony insurance fraud involving a burned jeep, according to a North Carolina Department of Insurance news release.

Chance Blake, 23, of Lexington, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Blake of attempting to get money from a Geico auto policy after conspiring with someone else to have his 2017 Jeep Renegade taken and burned.

Davidson County deputies also charged Blake with filing a false police report, burning of personal property and conspiracy.

The offenses happened between July 9 and Aug. 21.

Blake was arrested Nov. 21 and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6 in Davidson County.

“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” said Mike Causey, the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner. “This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 807-6840.