Kathy Manning now running for NC’s redrawn 6th Congressional District, including Guilford County, part of Forsyth County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kathy Manning will run to represent North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, a newly-redrawn area including all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.

Manning ran against Ted Budd in 2018, before lines were redrawn, to represent the state’s then-13th Congressional District. This district included part of Guilford and Rowan counties, as well as all of Iredell and Davidson counties.

Manning said in her announcement Monday: