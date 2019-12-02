Kathy Manning now running for NC’s redrawn 6th Congressional District, including Guilford County, part of Forsyth County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kathy Manning will run to represent North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, a newly-redrawn area including all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.
Manning ran against Ted Budd in 2018, before lines were redrawn, to represent the state’s then-13th Congressional District. This district included part of Guilford and Rowan counties, as well as all of Iredell and Davidson counties.
Manning said in her announcement Monday:
For too long, the Triad area has been underrepresented in Congress due to unconstitutionally gerrymandered maps drawn by Republican insiders. In 2018, we ran a strong congressional campaign because, even when the odds were against us due to rigged maps, we believed voters deserved a choice and leaders should be held accountable.
Our community needs a bold leader who will stand up and fight for us, during the good and tough times. We deserve leaders who will fight for affordable healthcare, quality education, and an economy that works for all — not just those at the top.
Since the announcement of new congressional maps last month, I’ve been humbled and encouraged by the outpouring of support from the Triad community. In 2018, we built an incredible grassroots foundation of thousands of our neighbors across this region who were ready for new leadership in Washington. That’s why I’m excited to announce that I’m back in the fight and running for the newly drawn North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District.