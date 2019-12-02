× Joseph Childers, principal of Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, dies unexpectedly, school district says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Joseph Childers, principal of Atkins Academic and Technology High School, died unexpected Sunday night, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“This is a sad and difficult time for our students, families and the staff at Atkins High School,” Superintendent Angela Hairston, said in a news release. “This morning we shared the news of Joe’s passing with the staff and families of Atkins. Having been principal since the new Atkins opened in 2010, Joe has created a unique, one of a kind atmosphere that promotes learning at the highest levels. His creative thinking, passion for learning, and leadership skills will be sorely missed.”

Childers began working with the school system as the principal of Hanes Middle School in 2005.

In 2010, he became the principal of Atkins High.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the students who loved and respected Joe, and the staff at Atkins. He was an exceptional leader,” said Board of Education Chair Malishai Woodbury.

The WS/FCS crisis counseling team is at the school working with students and staff in the wake of this tragedy.

Jan Atkinson, former principal of The Downtown School, will serve as interim principal at the school.