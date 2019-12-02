Jimmy Carter back in the hospital but already feeling better

Jimmy Carter (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

AMERICUS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter returned to the hospital over the weekend for a urinary tract infection, less than a week after he had left an Atlanta hospital following a two-week stay.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection,” a statement from the Carter Center read. “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.”

Carter, 95, had been admitted to the hospital on November 11 for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the center said at the time.

