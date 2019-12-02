× Italian machinery producer chooses Reidsville for first US facility

REIDSVILLE N.C. — Bovone, an Italian manufacturer of machinery, has chosen Reidsville for its new North American headquarters, according to a Rockingham County news release.

The company plans to start operating in early 2020 and will serve the North American markets from the new Reidsville facility, which is its first in the United States.

Bovone also makes technologies for grinding, bevelling and washing glass and stone.

Bovone recently finalized the purchase of the new Reidsville facility, which was the former Harley Davidson Dealership on Barnes Street.

The company will alter the space to add commercial offices, a spare parts warehouse and a mechanical workshop.

“We are excited about this new venture,” said Federica Bovone, president of Bovone. “Bovone has been successfully selling its machines in the United States for 45 years. Thanks to all who made this project possible and a special thank

you to the local Rockingham County and Reidsville economic development organizations as well as the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina who helped us navigate this complex process.”

Bovone says they chose to put the North American headquarters in NC because of the state’s rich history in the furniture industry, a leading sector for glass.

The company was also attracted NC because the state has been ranked as one of the top five pro-business states in the country by Forbes magazine.

“We are thrilled that Bovone chose Rockingham County and Reidsville for its first U.S. operation. To have another international company invest in our county proves that the economy is strong and that our strategic location for reaching major U.S. markets continues to be attractive to companies looking to move product to market in a timely manner ,” said Leigh Cockram, director of the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism.

“This is another example of how strong the Reidsville economy is…” said Reidsville’s Mayor Jay Donecker. “We welcome Bovone to Team Reidsville.”

Bovone was founded in 1954 and is based in Ovada Italy in the Province of Alessandria.