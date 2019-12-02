‘Frozen 2’ grosses $124 million in US and Canada over 5-day weekend, Adobe expects record sales for Cyber Monday and more

Posted 7:20 am, December 2, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses 'Frozen 2' which raked in $124 million in the US and Canada over the 5-day weekend, Adobe which expects record sales for Cyber Monday and natural gas prices which capped their biggest November drop since 2001.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.