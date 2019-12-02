× Former teacher of the year accused of sex crimes with student

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — A high school teacher in Texas is accused of sex crimes with one of her students, KTRK reports.

Randi Chaverria, 36, is charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The student said Chaverria had sexual contact with him twice in October, according to court documents.

She reportedly resigned from her position as a teacher on Nov. 19.

Parents were first told about the allegations against Chaverria in an email that was sent to them by school officials on Nov. 18, KVUE reports.

She was a former family science teacher, who was listed on the Round Rock ISD Facebook page as the secondary teacher of the year for the district.