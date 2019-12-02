Driver high on marijuana crashes into Michigan trooper on the morning marijuana became legal, troopers say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Michigan trooper was sent to the hospital when a driver high on marijuana crashed into his patrol SUV on the morning marijuana became legal, according to Michigan State Police.

Marijuana became legal in the state of Michigan on Dec. 1.

At about 9 a.m., a trooper was responding to a previous crash on Interstate 75 north in Springfield, Michigan.

While the trooper was at the scene, a 51-year-old man driving a pickup truck was headed north in the left lane when he lost control. The truck spun almost 180 degrees before hitting the driver’s side of the trooper’s SUV.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The man was not injured.

State police say the driver was high on marijuana and driving too fast for road conditions.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested.

“This is a reminder that on the day legal marijuana can be purchased, do not smoke and drive,” Michigan State Police said. “Just like alcohol use a ride service, designated driver or stay home.”