Bicyclist killed after knocked into oncoming traffic by pickup truck; NC troopers looking for driver

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck and knocked into oncoming traffic, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers are now working to track down the driver of the pickup.

At about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the scene on U.S. 64, near Barry Oak Road, in Iredell County.

Troopers say 30-year-old Matthew Franklin Redden, of Statesville, was riding a bike east on U.S. 64 when a pickup truck hit him from behind.

Redden was thrown from the bike into the path of a GMC SUV.

The driver of the GMC stopped, but the pickup truck reportedly kept going.

Troopers are looking for a 1994 to 2002 Dodge Ram lifted pickup truck with a loud exhaust. It may be black or dark-colored and could have damage to the front, headlight or grill area on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol Troop F at (828) 466-5500 or dial 911.

