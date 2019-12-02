× 2 men accused of sexually assaulting woman at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a woman Broadway at the Beach, WMBF reports.

Kenneth Simmons, 35, and Sean Swisher, 23, are each charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.

On Sunday, a woman was reported missing to Broadway at the Beach security.

Security officers found the woman outside with two men on top of her sexually assaulting her.

The woman said she was so intoxicated she blacked out and said she never consented to sexual activities with the men.

The two men said they knew she was intoxicated and said they had given her cocaine, according to WMBF.

Simmons and Swisher were confined in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.