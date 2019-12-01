Teen shot, killed getting off bus; man in custody, police say

Posted 3:30 pm, December 1, 2019, by
Data pix.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man is now in custody after reportedly shooting and killing a teenage girl who was getting off of a bus, WPVI reports.

Philadelphia police say the 16-year-old girl was getting off of a public bus Saturday afternoon when she was shot in the left shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man fired at least 14 shots at random.

Several witnesses helped police identify the suspect.

The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.