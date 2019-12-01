Teen shot, killed getting off bus; man in custody, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- A man is now in custody after reportedly shooting and killing a teenage girl who was getting off of a bus, WPVI reports.

Philadelphia police say the 16-year-old girl was getting off of a public bus Saturday afternoon when she was shot in the left shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man fired at least 14 shots at random.

Several witnesses helped police identify the suspect.

The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.