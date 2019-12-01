× Officials investigating after viral video of kids abusing deer spreads on social media

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating after was posted to Facebook that shows two kids abusing a deer, WTAJ reports.

In the video, two kids are shown ripping off the deer’s antlers after they shot it, kicking its face and stepping on its legs while it was still alive.

The video sparked outrage among hunting groups first and then spread to larger groups on social media.

FOX8 has chosen not to share the video due to its graphic nature.

“The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.” the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

If you have any information related to the video, officials ask that you report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at (814) 432-3187.